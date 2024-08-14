Ukrainian Air Force strikes at Russian positions in Kursk region with Su-27 aircraft for first time - Forbes

A Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet struck a Russian command post in the village of Tiotkino, a few kilometres north of the Kursk front line, for the first time. Ukraine fired from a Su-27 aircraft, not from the recently received F-16s.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Forbes.

According to the publication, on Tuesday, the first video footage appeared on the network, which allegedly shows Ukrainian fighters dropping American JDAM guided bombs on targets in the Kursk region.

The journalists suggest that the Ukrainian Armed Forces command plans to use the F-16s for air defence patrols rather than for more risky attacks on Russian military targets - at least initially.

Read more: Russia withdraws part of its troops from Ukraine to deploy to Kursk region - WSJ

According to Forbes, the Ukrainian military has deployed a "significant number" of air defence batteries, as well as electronic jamming equipment that can block radio signals and, in some cases, even drop satellite-guided bombs.

"With significant assistance from drones with explosive devices, Ukrainian batteries shot down several Russian helicopters. In return, Russian artillery damaged one Ukrainian Buk anti-aircraft missile system," the newspaper writes.

It is worth noting that, despite a serious shortage of planes, bombs and other heavy weapons, Ukraine has not just invaded Russia - the invasion shows no signs of slowing down, Forbes adds.

Read more: Ukraine’s actions in Kursk region of RF are defensive - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Biden on Armed Forces offensive in Kursk region: This creates real dilemma for Putin

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit, Dmytro Lykhoviy, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The New York Times reported that Ukraine had been preparing a plan to break through into Russia's Kursk region in strict secrecy. Officers learned about it only three days before the offensive, and ordinary soldiers learned about it a day before.