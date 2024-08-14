Occupiers did not allow IAEA to enter cooling tower of ZNPP - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops prevented IAEA experts from entering the cooling tower at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where the fire occurred.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, representatives of the IAEA were able to conduct an inspection of the cooling tower, radiation monitoring.

"After the inspection, the experts asked for access directly to the middle of the cooling tower at the level of the distribution of water nozzles, where, according to their assumptions, there could be some damage. But the experts did not get access there," said Kolisnyk.

The deputy minister emphasized that currently, the IAEA has not made a final conclusion regarding the circumstances of the fire at the cooling tower.

Watch more: Russians start fire on territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Currently, radiation indicators are normal, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Fire at Zaporizhzhya NPP

On the evening of August 11, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko said that the Russians staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP - they set fire to a large number of car tires.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the fire at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, radiation indicators are normal. He added that Ukraine expects the reaction of the world and the IAEA to the event.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, no changes in the radiation state in the area of ​​the ZNPP were recorded, and no man-made radionuclides were detected.

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, the fire at the ZNPP stopped on the morning of August 12.

Subsequently, the IAEA stated that it was impossible to establish the cause of the fire at the ZNPP.