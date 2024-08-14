We call on Ukrainians to refrain from travelling to Belarus, - Foreign Intelligence Service

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine urged citizens to refrain from travelling to Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service's press service.

They spoke about the risks "which are smaller in scale compared to Russia, but can also threaten the safety and lives of our citizens".

In particular, the FIS explained:

Upon arrival, Ukrainian citizens will be subjected to filtration measures (questioning about the purpose of their arrival, personal data, political views, etc.);

Personal phones are seized for more in-depth analysis - they are connected to specialised "forensic software" to extract information from Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp and other messengers. Even deleted dialogues or individual messages are restored. At this stage, there is a risk of being detained, as the interpretation of the information received from the phone can be unpredictable and may result in imprisonment;

If there is information or data that is sensitive for the Belarusian authorities, there are cases of deportation from the country or charges that entail criminal liability under the article on extremism;

Citizens of Ukraine in Belarus, as well as in the Russian Federation, are subject to scrutiny by special services and police.

At the same time, the Foreign Intelligence Service noted that the Consular Section of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus operates in Belarus, which can be contacted by Ukrainian citizens. Phone number: +375 17 283 19 89.

"Remember that when deciding to travel to the territory of Belarus, your rights can be violated at any time," the FIS concluded.

