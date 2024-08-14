Russians attacked power facilities in south and north of Ukraine - "Ukrenergo"

Russian occupation forces fired at power facilities in two regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo", Censor.NET informs.

In the morning, the occupiers fired at a power facility in the South. There were no power outages, and emergency repairs are underway.

"At night, Russian UAVs attacked a power company's facility in the northern region, and consumers in certain districts of Chernihiv region lost power. In the morning, power supply was restored to all consumers," the company said.

