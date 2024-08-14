Borrell on offensive of AFU in Kursk region: Putin failed to break Ukraine’s resistance

The High Representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union fully supports the struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about this on the X social network.

In particular, the diplomat discussed with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba the latest developments at the front and the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"Putin failed to break Ukraine's resistance to his unjustified invasion, and now he is forced to retreat deep into Russian territory," Borrell emphasized.

Read more: Kuleba spoke with Borrell: He told details of Ukraine’s operation in Kursk region