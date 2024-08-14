Gold, silver and platinum: Ministry of Defence received UAH 24.7 million from recycling of destroyed equipment

In the first seven months of 2024, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine received UAH 24.7 million from the recycling of destroyed equipment, which replenished the state budget.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.

At the sites of military equipment destroyed during the hostilities and in certain military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1000 tonnes of scrap metal containing precious metals have been accumulated.

The scrap metal contained 100 kg of gold, 1900 kg of silver and 25 kg of platinum. The Ministry of Defence processes it only through specialised private processing companies.

Colonel Oleh Koval, Head of the Department for the Alienation and Utilisation of Surplus Military Property, noted that in seven months of 2024, the Ministry of Defence received UAH 24.7 million from the processing of precious metals.

The defence ministry plans to receive at least UAH 18 million more by the end of the year.

Funds from precious metals processing are distributed in accordance with NBU regulations: 80% for gold and platinum metals and 50% for silver go to the state budget, while the remaining 20% and 50% are kept in a special fund of the Ministry of Defence and used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces.

