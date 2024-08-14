Ukraine has complete right to defend itself, advancing in Kursk region - President of Finland Stubb

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, said that Ukraine can use Finnish weapons during an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation.

He said this on Tuesday during a visit to the Åland Islands, Censor.NET reports with reference to Yle.

According to him, Ukraine has every right to defend itself by advancing into the Kursk region, as Russia regularly bombards Kyiv and has occupied large areas of Ukraine.

The fact that Ukraine ultimately defends itself in the Kursk direction, having penetrated with certain forces approximately 30-40 kilometers inland, they have every right to do so. We see no reason to limit the activities of Ukrainians," Stubb emphasized.

The Finnish president also noted that Ukraine can use weapons provided by Finland on Russian territory.

"We do not have any restrictions on what weapons Ukraine can use and in what way. The starting point is that Ukraine has a full right to defend itself within the framework of international law," Stubb added.

