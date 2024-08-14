In south, 70 occupants and 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over last day, 5 firing positions were destroyed

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 70 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 70 people.

The Russians also lost 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

23 cannons;

12 units of armoured vehicles;

1 reconnaissance UAV;

1 air defence system;

1 "Murom-M" video surveillance system;

2 boats;

1 portable radar warfare station;

1 "Starlink" satellite communication station.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 9 field supply points, 6 dugouts, 5 observation positions and 5 firing positions.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 594,400 Russian invaders.