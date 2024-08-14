Ukraine has right to defend itself even on territory of aggressor - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Lipavsky

International law allows Ukraine to conduct defense even on the territory of the aggressor.

This was reported by the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jan Lipavsky, on the X social network, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014 has destroyed the lives of millions of innocent people. If we want a just peace, not its illusion, the solution is a situation when all armies return to internationally recognized borders," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Czech Republic to receive 14 Leopard tanks as gift from Germany as compensation for assistance to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence