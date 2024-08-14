Defence forces destroy Russian Su-34 in Kursk region of Russia - General Staff

Last night, on 14 August, a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During a combat mission, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber," the statement said.

Work to eliminate the occupiers, their equipment and weapons is continuing unabated, the General Staff added.

