Operation of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region did not significantly affect situation in Kharkiv region - Sinehubov
After the start of the operation in the Kursk region in the Kharkiv region, a certain movement of the occupiers is recorded, but it is only about the reserves.
Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.
"Of course, there is a certain movement. However, this concerns the reserves. Therefore, it is still quite early for us to talk about any change in the military situation in the north and, in principle, in the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to storm, is replacing its units that have lost their combat capability," he said.
"Therefore, as we predict, the enemy will not abandon his ideas regarding assault actions in the Vovchansk, Lipetsk, and Kupyansk directions, and will continue to make such attempts," added the head of the RMA.
