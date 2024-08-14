ZNPP stated that after fire, it may be necessary to dismantle cooling tower - IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, captured by Russian troops, announced that cooling tower No. 1, where a fire broke out on August 11, may need to be dismantled.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svodoba.

"ZNPP informed a group (of IAEA experts. - Ed.) that it is necessary to assess the impact of the fire on the structural integrity of cooling tower No. 1 and that it may be necessary to dismantle it," the IAEA said in a statement.

As noted, the mission continued to study the damage to the cooling tower in order to establish the cause of the fire.

"For safety reasons, the team observed from ground level how ZNPP staff videotaped and photographed the damage caused by the fire on the inside of the tower from the level of the distribution of the water nozzle, the height of which is approximately 10 meters. The photos and video materials were immediately shown to the team," the statement said. messages

Read more: Occupiers did not allow IAEA to enter cooling tower of ZNPP - Ministry of Energy

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the reviewed evidence continued to show that the fire did not start at the base of the cooling tower.

"In photographs and video footage from the inside of the cooling tower, the team found debris indicating a significant fire and observed dark fire marks inside the concrete walls rising from the level of the distribution nozzle. No foreign objects or materials were visible," the IAEA said.

The team requested access to the second cooling tower to examine the structures inside and identify similar materials and features that may have been present in Cooling Tower #1 prior to the fire. However, as noted in the IAEA, the team was immediately escorted back to a safe place due to an air alert.

"Access to the distribution level of the water nozzles would be important for the team to gain a better understanding of the events and other relevant circumstances. The agency will continue to request this," Grossi said.

Watch more: Russians start fire on territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Currently, radiation indicators are normal, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP

On the evening of August 11, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko said that the Russians staged a provocation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP - they set fire to a large number of car tires.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the fire at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, radiation indicators are normal. He added that Ukraine expects the reaction of the world and the IAEA to the event.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, no changes in the radiation state in the area of ​​the ZNPP were recorded, and no man-made radionuclides were detected.

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, the fire at the ZNPP stopped on the morning of August 12.

Subsequently, the IAEA stated that it was impossible to establish the cause of the fire at the ZNPP.