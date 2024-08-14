Ruscists attack Kherson residents from UAV: One man killed, two wounded

A man was killed and two people were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the invaders attacked Kherson residents who were on the street with a UAV.

A man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He sustained an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and a cerebral coma.

Another resident, 75 years old, sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shin.

