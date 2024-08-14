Ukrainian military formed "buffer zone" in territory of Kursk region for self-defense - Lubinets

As part of the exercise of their right to self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a "buffer (sanitary) zone" in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, who took part in a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss stabilization measures in the Kursk region.

"In exercising its right to self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has the right not only to defend itself, but also to comply with all international conventions and requirements of international humanitarian law.



Therefore, our military formed a "buffer (sanitary) zone" in the Kursk region in self-defense," Lubinets said.

In addition, he said that the participants of the meeting discussed security guarantees in the area. This concerns Ukraine's compliance with international humanitarian law, the 1907 Hague Conventions and the Geneva Conventions. The Ukrainian military fully complies with these obligations.



According to the ombudsman, the meeting also discussed the issue of access for representatives of the ICRC, the UN and other impartial international organizations to carry out humanitarian activities.

"The 'buffer zone' should ensure the supply of food, medicines and other items necessary for the civilian population," emphasized Lubinets.

AFU operation in Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the OGT Tavria, Dmytro Lykhovii, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will set up military commandant's offices in Kursk region if necessary.