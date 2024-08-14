ENG
New rules for submitting and reviewing military reports have been introduced - Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is introducing new rules for submitting and reviewing military reports.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the new changes are aimed at protecting the rights of servicemen, clearly establishing deadlines for reviewing appeals and increasing the responsibility of commanders.

Main innovations:

  • Report forms are clearly defined: verbal, written, electronic
  • The sequence of approval of the report by commanders is established
  • Obligatory justification in case of non-approval of the report
  • Guaranteed consideration of reports on military discipline, combat missions, personnel health and leave no later than 48 hours after submission
  • Reports on other issues must be reviewed within 14 days.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that any refusal does not stop the further movement of the report, and no one can be held liable for filing a report.

