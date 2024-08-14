Support for Ukraine to be discussed at NATO Military Committee meeting

From September 13 to 15, a meeting of NATO's highest military body, the Military Committee, will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, to discuss, among other things, further support for Ukraine.

"NATO's highest military body, the Military Committee, will meet from September 13 to 15, 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic. During a face-to-face meeting, the Chiefs of Defence will discuss the development of military strategy in the Alliance. Czech President Petr Pavel will join the opening of the Military Committee conference," NATO said.

As noted, during the first session, the NATO Chiefs of Defence will discuss the implementation of decisions taken by Allied Heads of State and Government at the Washington Summit in July 2024.

"As the Alliance celebrates its 75th anniversary, NATO leaders are taking major steps to further strengthen deterrence and defense, strengthen long-term support for Ukraine, and deepen the global partnership," NATO said.

The second session will also discuss the establishment of a NATO Security Assistance and Training Unit (NSATU) program for Ukraine as part of NATO's support package for Ukraine.

It is also reported that during the third session, in particular, the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC), an important pillar of practical cooperation to identify and apply the lessons of Russia's war against Ukraine and increase Ukraine's interoperability with NATO, will be discussed.

It is worth recalling that the Military Committee meets twice a year at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels for the session of the Chiefs of Defence and once a year for a conference hosted by a member state.

