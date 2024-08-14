Russians’ priority is to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Situation is very difficult - RMA

The capture of the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad is a priority for Russians in the Donetsk region.

According to Filashkin, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in all directions every day. However, he noted that thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders, they fail to do so.

"The situation is very difficult. The enemy's priority is to capture the town of Pokrovsk and the city of Myrnohrad," he emphasized.

It is worth noting that according to the General Staff's reports on the situation at the front, the Pokrovsk axis is the most intense, with the occupiers attacking there the most.

Earlier it was reported that almost 2 thousand children remain in the frontline communities of Donetsk region.

In addition, residents of the near-front areas are urged to avoid crowded places and to go to the shelter without delay in case of an alarm.

A stricter curfew is being introduced in the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Starting August 15, it will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.