One person killed and 10 wounded in Kherson community due to Russian shelling

Since the beginning of the day on August 14, one person has been killed and 10 others wounded in the Kherson community due to Russian shelling. Among the wounded is a 15-year-old girl.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration Roman Mrochko in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, a 58-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. At the time of the enemy attack, he was on the street.

Among the wounded are a 15-year-old girl, three women aged 39, 40, 49 and men aged 41, 58, 59, 62, 75 and 61. The latter is in serious condition.

One of the injured has minor injuries. The rest of the victims are in moderate condition.

According to Mrochko, all the victims are being provided with the necessary medical care.

