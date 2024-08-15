There were 165 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Almost third of them in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks using five missiles and 58 air strikes, including 71 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,365 attacks, 135 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Lyptsi, Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk, Zolochiv in Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Mykhailivka, Hrodivka, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Novodonetske in Donetsk region; and Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, four combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

Nine hostile attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Nevske, Terny and Makiivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 assault attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Pereizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Pivnichne, Nelipivka, Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 58 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Yelizavetivka, Hrodivka, Orlivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka and Ptyche. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Vozdvyzhenka and Hrodivka, with the enemy actively using attack and bombing aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy made seven attacks on our positions near Vodiane and Vuhledar.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers tried to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces units from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka, conducting three assaults in total.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions seven times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

Situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and the command post, as well as destroyed four artillery systems, an air defence system, an ammunition depot and another important occupation object.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,220 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian servicemen also neutralised eight tanks, 24 armoured combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, three MLRS, an air defence system, an aircraft, 50 tactical UAVs, two missiles and 65 occupants' vehicles.

