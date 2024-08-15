At night, occupiers attacked Poltava region: no hits to infrastructure were recorded
During the day, an air raid alert was announced in the Poltava region 9 times, with a total duration of more than 6 hours.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Fhilip Pronin.
"Thanks to the work of our Defense Forces, no hits to civilian infrastructure were recorded in the region, and there were no casualties either," the message reads.
Also remind, that night, on August 15, an air alert was also announced three times in the Kyiv region. The enemy attacked the region with attack drones.
Air defense shot down all 29 "Shahed" that the Russian Federation launched over Ukraine.
