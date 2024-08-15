Element of surprise worked: Soldiers of AFU told details of border breakthrough with Russian Federation in Kursk region

Soldiers of the Armed Forces easily broke through the border with the Russian Federation in Kursk region, entering from several directions.

The AFU soldier Tomash, who participated in the operation, said that it was "cool".

His drone unit spent two days paving the way to breach the Russian border.

"We had orders to come here, but we didn't know what that meant. ... We suppressed the enemy's means of communication and observation in advance to clear the way," says Tomash.

Another military official still in Russian territory said months of planning had gone into getting Moscow to redeploy troops from other parts of the front line in Ukraine.

"The element of surprise worked. We entered easily with little resistance. On August 6, the first groups crossed at night in several directions. Almost immediately they reached the western outskirts of the city of Suja.

The civilian Russians we meet offer no resistance. We do not touch them, but they either treat us harshly, negatively, or not at all. We are also being deceived about the positions of the Russian troops," he said.

Other military personnel confirmed that the Russians had moved forces to the Kursk direction from the eastern direction, in particular from the Kharkiv, Pokrov, and Toretsk areas. At the same time, the enemy's slowdown has not yet been recorded in these directions.

AFU operation in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the OSGT "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhovii, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will set up military commandant's offices in the Kursk region if necessary.