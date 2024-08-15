Men whose half-blood close relatives died in war will be deferred from mobilisation - media

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has supported draft law No. 11391, which provides for the return of the deferment for those liable for military service whose half-brother or sister was killed or went missing in the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

Previously, the law on mobilisation stipulated that persons liable for military service during mobilisation whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, brother or sister (full or half) were killed or went missing while participating in hostilities were not subject to call-up for military service during mobilisation.

However, the following amendments removed the words ‘(half) brother/sister’

Also, the families of the fallen Ukrainian defenders asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return the amendment banning the mobilisation of non-siblings of fallen soldiers.

‘Thus, according to the lawmakers, brothers born and raised by the same mother may not be related to each other, and the mother should send her second son to war when the first son died, but from another man,’ the publication notes.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 11391, which proposes to correct this.

In addition, the draft law proposes to amend the Law on Mobilisation to provide for a deferral of mobilisation for persons liable for military service whose close relatives, including full or half siblings, were killed or went missing in the war.

Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, said that the committee would consider the draft law in the near future.

