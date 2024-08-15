Indian Embassy in Russia calls for its citizens to leave Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions
India recommends its citizens living in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation to evacuate and temporarily relocate to other Russian regions.
This is stated on the website of the Embassy of India in Moscow, informs Censor.NET.
The agency has published relevant official recommendations for its citizens.
"In view of the recent security incidents in the Bryansk, Belgorod, and Kursk regions, Indian citizens are advised to take the necessary precautions and temporarily move outside these regions," they said.
Indian citizens in the Russian Federation were also advised to contact the embassy.
