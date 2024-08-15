They were delivering bread and water: Two volunteers were killed in Kherson due to Russian attack

Two volunteers, Vladyslav Zavtur and Andriy Studynskyi, were killed in a Russian drone attack on a car.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Mavi Hilal Ukraine Charitable Foundation has lost two volunteers at once. The Kherson community has lost two friends at once. At night, another of the men wounded yesterday in the Dniprovsky district, Vladislav Zavtur, died in hospital. He was 61 years old. Yesterday, when they were distributing free water to Kherson residents, Russian terrorists attacked from a drone. The driver, Andriy Studynskyi, was killed on the spot. Vladislav Zavtur died a few hours later," the statement said.

It is noted that the men had been transporting free bread and drinking water from Mykolaiv to Kherson for a long time. They started a programme to provide liquefied gas to residents of the Antonivka starosta district.

