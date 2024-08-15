Defense forces are holding their positions in Lyman direction - National Guard

Ukrainian defenders hold positions in the Lyman direction. The enemy is trying to carry out assaults.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the spokesman of the National Guard of Ukraine, Ruslan Muzychuk.

"As for the Kupiansk, Lyman directions, in the Serebrianka Forestry area, despite the enemy attacks (Russian Federation troops. - Ed.), which are taking place here, in particular, with the use of artillery, where the enemy is trying to storm our units using rocket salvo fire systems, then our units kept their occupied positions in these areas," he said.

According to him, during the counter-battery fight, the Defense Forces destroyed 9 artillery systems and one "Grad" combat vehicle of the occupiers.

