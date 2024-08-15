ENG
Explosion rang out in Sumy: occupiers launched rocket

On the afternoon of July 15, an explosion rang out in Sumy during the announcement of an air raid alert.

As Censor.NET informs, "Suspilne" writes about this.

The Air Force reported the threat of using ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.

"A high-speed target through the Sumy region," the press center reported later.

Read more: At night, enemy carried out missile and air strike on Sumy infrastructure facilities, wounding man

