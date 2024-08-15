ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10825 visitors online
News War
1 635 0

Night attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: Four private houses and car are damaged

КОВА розповіло про наслідки нічної атаки шахедів на Київщину

As a result of the fall of the debris of downed Russian targets on the night of August 15, 4 private houses and one car were damaged in Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"We continue to record the consequences of the night attack in Kyiv region. As of 1 p.m., 4 private houses and one car were damaged as a result of falling debris from the downed targets. The damage is minor," he noted.

According to him, windows and doors were smashed, roofs were cut. All operational groups are working on the ground.

Read more: Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: consequences recorded in three districts, without direct hits

Kravchenko added that there were no direct hits to residential and critical infrastructure.

Residents of the damaged buildings will be provided with all necessary assistance.

Earlier it was reported that the debris of the "Shaheds" was recorded outside the settlements of Kyiv region.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1594) Kyyivska region (634)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 