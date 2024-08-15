The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine and to sit down at the negotiating table.

He said this in an interview with Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"Let's sit down at the negotiating table and end this "squabble". Neither the Ukrainian people, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," he said.

Lukashenko believes that the West is responsible for the war in Ukraine started by Russia.

Read more: Lukashenko ordered to strengthen grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr directions. "Polonese" MLRS and "Iskander" complexes will be transferred

"They need it. I cannot cite these facts, they are absolutely closed, where they speak openly - high-ranking people. Literally: "Let them beat each other - Ukrainians, Russians - let everyone die in this cauldron," the Belarusian dictator said.

He also claims that the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation shows that Ukraine is not ready for peace.

According to him, Ukraine is allegedly guilty of continuing "the escalation of this tension"

See more: Putin’s "multipolar world", goal of civilized world, and secret permission of ROC. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET