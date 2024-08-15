No violations of citizens’ rights are found in most complaints against TCR representatives - Lubinets

In most cases, it was found that no violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens were found in the actions of representatives of the TCR and SS.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a visit to Zhytomyr.

"Out of the number of complaints I receive every day, most of them found no violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens in the actions of the TCR and SS representatives. The society needs to be shown that there are not only rights but also responsibilities. As for the cases of violations of the rights of TCRs and SS, we have appropriate mechanisms for responding. When we find that their actions do not violate the rights of Ukrainian citizens, we explain to citizens that there were no violations," Lubinets said.

According to the Ombudsman, traditionally, the Ombudsman receives the largest number of complaints from the National Police. According to the procedure, the Ombudsman opens proceedings, sends all appeals, receives responses and decides whether the rights have been violated.

"If the rights have been violated, I demand that the violated rights be restored and that preventive work be done to avoid similar cases in the future. If we have established that there are no violations of rights, we personally explain to the applicant that the state acted exclusively in a legal manner and your rights were not violated," he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that he receives about 150 appeals from Ukrainian citizens every week regarding alleged violations of their rights by territorial centers for recruitment and social support.

It was also reported that unlawful actions or abuse of authority by a staff member of the TCR or the National Police can be appealed