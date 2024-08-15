Estonian MFA Minister Tsahkna on Kursk region: It is part of Ukraine’s self-defense

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region is part of the defense, and also reminded that it was Russia that unleashed the aggression.

The Estonian minister noted that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and attack military targets on Russian territory.

"The actions and counterattacks of Ukrainian forces on Russian territory, which have attracted the world's attention in recent weeks, are nothing more than part of Ukraine's self-defense," Tsakhkna emphasized.

He also added that Estonia has never imposed any restrictions on where and how Ukraine can use the military assistance provided.

"Let's remember that it was Russia that started the aggression against its neighbor, and the war will end if Russia immediately withdraws its aggressive forces from all of Ukraine and stops all hostilities," said the Estonian Foreign Minister.

He emphasized that Estonia fully supports Ukraine in its attempts to drive the aggressor from its territory and win the war.

"That is why we are closely following Ukraine's operation in Kursk," the Estonian minister summarized.