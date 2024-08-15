Due to effective work of Ukrainian EW, Russians are forced to switch to wired communication - OTG "Kharkiv"

Due to the effective work of Ukrainian EW systems that interfere with enemy communications and drones, the Russians are forced to switch to wired communications.

Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) equipment is so effective that the Russian occupiers in the north of Kharkiv region are forced to try to establish wired communications to coordinate their actions.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman of the OTG "Kharkiv", Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, during a telethon.

He said that Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector are operating in small assault groups of up to a motorized rifle division.

"These groups are undergoing initial training and are constantly reorganizing to carry out some active actions. They have appropriate small arms, some protection and electronic warfare equipment. They are trying to break through, gain a foothold in the captured areas and gradually move on," he noted.

Sarantsev noted that due to the effective work of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems that interfere with enemy communications and drones, Russians are forced to carry coils of wire with them when trying to establish communication.

"Accordingly, the enemy has the only way to establish communication. They are trying to stretch wired communications between units performing combat missions. When they move in different directions, they drag coils of wires with them and try to establish communication and coordinate the activities of attacking units in this way," he said.

According to him, the occupiers' wired communication proves to be ineffective during intense shelling, and the Ukrainian military quickly destroy or critically damage these lines.

