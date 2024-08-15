Case of AMCU Head Kyrylenko: Recommendations on destruction of evidence were found in one of phones

During a court hearing on the choice of a preventive measure for the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, new details of the case became known: recommendations for the destruction of evidence were found in one of the phones.

"The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun to consider a preventive measure against Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee. He is suspected of illicit enrichment and lying in declarations.

Chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko at a court hearing

The SAPO prosecutor requests that Kyrylenko be taken into custody with bail of over UAH 121 million. If bail is granted, he will be subject to certain obligations, including surrendering his passports and wearing an electronic bracelet.

Today, only the SAPO prosecutor spoke at the hearing, and the defense is scheduled to speak at the next hearing. Two witnesses are also to be interviewed, namely Kyrylenko's mother-in-law and father-in-law.

The prosecutor said that during a search at the official's place of residence, they found keys to two apartments in Uzhhorod. These were new apartments that the investigation was not aware of.

During the search, Kyrylenko's wife explained that these were allegedly her mother's apartments. However, according to the registry, they are registered to another person.

The prosecutor also said that the iPhone seized from the former judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv contained information about the NABU proceedings and recommendations for the destruction of evidence. Namely, a message dated April 9, 2024:

"Wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law - change phones to the latest iPhone model by setting up two-factor authentication," ‘change phone numbers to other numbers,’ ‘monitor and extract information from mail,’ "clean up mail and delete it."

Kyrylenko refused to comment on the suspicion to journalists. The defense asked to close the hearing first, because Kyrylenko was subjected to security measures in another criminal proceeding investigated by the SSU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

At the hearing, the lawyer also said that there had been "enemy hits near Kyrylenko's place of residence".

The defense also stated that there had been several attempted assassination attempts on the official and provided the judge with Kirilenko's paid contract with the police for the provision of security services.

As a reminder, the NABU and the SAPO suspect Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, of illicit enrichment of UAH 56.2 million and lying in his declarations.

Between 2020 and 2023, Kyrylenko became the owner of 21 properties (a house, apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod) and a luxury car, registering everything with his wife's relatives," the statement said.



