Zelenskyy asks Rada to ratify Rome Statute of International Criminal Court

On Thursday, August 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Draft law No. 0285, published on the Rada's website, provides for Ukraine's ratification of the provisions of the Rome Statute of the ICC. Among other things, it concerns the implementation of Article 8bis of the Rome Statute, which appeared as a result of the so-called Kampala Amendments of 2010 and provides for liability for the crime of aggression.

It should be emphasized that the article is retrospective (i.e., not retroactive) and cannot be applied to Russia, which has not ratified the Kampala Amendments.

In addition, it is emphasized that Ukraine ratifies the Rome Statute with a declaration to Article 124, according to which, for seven years after its entry into force, "Ukraine does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court over its nationals for crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute".

A separate draft law No. 11484 provides for the amendment of the articles of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine related to international crimes in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the ICC.

It is worth noting that the Rome Statute of the ICC has been ratified by 124 states to date. China, India, Belarus, Turkey, Kazakhstan, among others, have not signed or ratified the statute. Russia, like the United States, signed the statute, but later withdrew its signature.

Ukraine signed the Rome Statute back in 2000 but has not ratified it since then - even though the need for ratification was recognized in 2015 by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council. One of the reasons cited was the fear that the ICC could prosecute Ukrainian citizens.

At the same time, Ukraine has given the International Criminal Court the right to investigate crimes on its territory, i.e., it has actually recognized its jurisdiction.