Two families with three children are returned from occupied left bank of Kherson region

The Save Ukraine team has conducted another successful rescue operation from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region. Two families with three children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson RMA (Regional Military Administration) Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the titanic efforts of the volunteers, we managed to return two Ukrainian families. They are raising three boys, the youngest of whom is 10 years old and the oldest is 17. The children and their parents are finally safe. All the necessary services are involved in the adaptation of the families to the new place," the statement said.



Prokudin also said that since the beginning of this year, 167 children from the still occupied communities of Kherson region have been evacuated to the government-controlled territory.

Earlier it was reported that 2,155 Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care are abroad due to forced evacuation as a result of Russian aggression.