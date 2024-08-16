US ready to send Ukraine long-range missiles for F-16 JASSM - Politico

US President Joe Biden's administration is "open" to providing Ukraine with JASSM long-range cruise missiles, which would give Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets more combat power. The US has shared JASSM missiles with only a few close allies.

This is stated in the Politico publication, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

According to the publication, the White House's readiness to provide Ukraine with air-to-surface missiles came amid the Armed Forces' ground operation in the Kursk region of Russia, which has been going on for two weeks.

Read more: U.S. should engage retired F-16 pilots to help Ukraine, - Senator Graham

The final decision to send the missile has not yet been made, but according to one Biden administration official, they are currently working on the complex details.

These issues include verifying the transfer of sensitive technology and ensuring that Ukrainian aircraft can launch such a missile.

The article states that this is the JASSM, a high-precision cruise missile designed to engage important, highly protected stationary and moving targets from distances beyond the range of enemy air defence systems.

Thanks to these missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force will be able to attack enemy targets at a distance of more than 320 kilometres.

Read more: Kuleba and Norwegian Foreign Minister Barth Eide discuss expansion of initiative on F-16 supply

While negotiations continue in the White House and the Pentagon, an administration official warned that there is still much work to be done before any missiles reach Ukraine. In particular, it is necessary to make sure that Kyiv's existing Soviet-era aircraft and recently delivered F-16s can launch such a missile.

According to the two interlocutors, the Pentagon is already working with Ukraine on these technical issues.

JASSM missiles were very rarely shared by the United States with only a few close allies.