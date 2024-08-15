Ministry of Defense: 1100 electronic reports have already been submitted in Army+ application. PHOTOS
In a week, 1100 electronic reports have already been submitted through the Army+ application.
This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the presentation of the Army+ application took place on August 8, and during this time, 123 military units have implemented the procedure for submitting electronic reports.
"1,100 electronic reports were submitted through Army+. They have the same legal force as paper reports. For the first time in the history of Ukraine, one of the most popular documents in the army was submitted not in a few days, but in a matter of minutes," said Chernohorenko.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password