Ministry of Defense: 1100 electronic reports have already been submitted in Army+ application. PHOTOS

In a week, 1100 electronic reports have already been submitted through the Army+ application.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the presentation of the Army+ application took place on August 8, and during this time, 123 military units have implemented the procedure for submitting electronic reports.

"1,100 electronic reports were submitted through Army+. They have the same legal force as paper reports. For the first time in the history of Ukraine, one of the most popular documents in the army was submitted not in a few days, but in a matter of minutes," said Chernohorenko.

