Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense supported granting of deferral to half-blood family members

The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada supported the whole draft law on deferral for half-brothers.

This was announced by a member of the Committee, MP from the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Fediienko, Censor.NET reports with reference to LB.UA.

According to him, 18 members of the committee supported the document.

"In short, we are talking about a situation where there are brothers who have the same mother and different fathers. According to the current legislation, these are half-brothers," Fediienko wrote in a telegram.

He also added that if one of the brothers was killed or went missing while defending Ukraine, the other brother is not entitled to a deferral.

"The Committee considers it unfair when the situation is the same, but the father and mother have two sons born in marriage, one of whom was killed or went missing, and the other brother is entitled to a deferral," he said.

Fediienko said that the Ministry of Defense supported the draft law, while representatives of the General Staff did not join the meeting, so "their position is unclear."

Currently, the Committee will collect statistics on the number of mobilized half-brothers when one of the brothers was previously killed/disappeared.