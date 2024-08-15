Zelenskyy submits draft law to VR on status of military fighting in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that would allow Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the territory of the aggressor state of Russia to receive all payments and preferences.

This is stated in the card of the draft law "On Amendments to Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families’ (No. 11483) on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted in the explanatory note, the implementation of the law will not require additional financial expenditures from the state budget. The law applies to military personnel performing military duty outside Ukraine, including on the territory of the aggressor state.

