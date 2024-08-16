Enemy was actively advancing in Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors, situation in Pokrovsk sector remains most difficult. 144 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff

Over the past day, combat actions took place in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched seven missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities using 12 missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 101 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,600 attacks, 109 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of settlements, in particular, Mykhailivske, Peremoha, Samotoyivka, Khotyn, Kindrativka, Kostiantynivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Yurieve in Sumy region; Prykolotne, Synkivka, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region; Rayhorodka, Luhansk region; Serebryanka, Siversk, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Druzhba, Malynivka, Pobeda, Novodonetske, Vodiane, Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Burhunka, Kherson region.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, there were seven engagements near Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 16 firefights took place. Defence forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 10 times near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

There were also 10 combat engagements in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Pereizne and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four battles took place in the area of Chasiv Yar. The enemy was not successful.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked 20 times near Zalizne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 41 enemy assault attacks in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Novozhelanne, Skuchne and Ptyche.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 19 enemy attacks near Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked five times, in particular towards Vodiane, Rivne and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops made two assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defensive lines 10 times.

The situation in the Huliaipole sector remains unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted three strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as destroyed two artillery systems and two fuel and lubricant depots.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,330 casualties over the past day. Moreover, Ukrainian troops neutralised 12 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, five MLRS, 61 tactical UAVs, a missile, 73 vehicles and 16 units of occupants' special equipment.

