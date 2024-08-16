In south, 67 occupants and 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over last day, and 4 ammunition depots were damaged

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 67 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 67 people.

The Russians also lost 40 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 armoured combat vehicles;

17 artillery systems;

12 units of armoured vehicles;

7 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 boats.

Watch more: Occupier shoots down drone with his forehead. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 field supply points, 13 dugouts, 9 observation posts, 1 firing position and 1 generator.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 596,950 Russian invaders.