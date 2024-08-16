In occupied Kherson region, Defense Forces destroyed Russian "Grad" - OGT "Tavria"

Two thirds of all assaults recorded by the Ukrainian military take place on the left bank of the Dnieper. On the morning of August 16, in the area of ​​the village of Radensk, Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed the Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman of the OGT "Tavria", announced on the air of the telethon.

"This morning began for the occupiers on the left bank of the Dnieper with smoke and fire, because their BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system was destroyed in the area of ​​the village of Radensk, on the occupied part of the left bank of the Kherson Region," Lykhoviy said.

Fighting in the South

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of Russian casualties in the entire Tavria operational zone is 25 people killed.

"Already since the beginning of the day, 1 enemy assault on the Robotynsky ledge on the village of Mala Tokmachka was repulsed. In general, there is such a trend that it is in the Dnieper direction, on the left bank of the Kherson region, where there are Ukrainian bridgeheads north of Krynky, that we have two-thirds of all the assaults that we count," Lykhoviy noted.

