Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Sumy
During the air raid alert, explosions were heard in Dnipro, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne correspondents.
Thus, explosions were reported in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy.
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
