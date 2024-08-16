In near future, exchange of prisoners in "all for all" format with Russia will not take place, despite operation of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region of Russian Federation - Lubinets

The operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of Russia improves the situation with the return of Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation and from the occupied territories of Ukraine. However, a quick all-for-all exchange is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

As Censor.NET informs, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said this on Radio Svoboda (Svoboda.Ranok project).

"The Ukrainian side constantly takes the initiative of conducting large exchanges, including several times through intermediaries we took the initiative of conducting exchanges of "all for all". Do I believe that an exchange of "all for all" can take place in the near future? No, I do not believe. Do I believe that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to ensure that major exchanges take place? Yes, a large team of the Coordination Headquarters is engaged in this, and I personally am in a daily routine," the ombudsman said.

He confirmed that the operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of Russia improves the situation with the return of Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as from the occupied territories of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side wants to rely on the principle of justice and agree with the Russian Federation on the principles of exchange processes.

"I would very much like Russia and I to finally agree on the principles of exchange processes and the return of civilians, using this situation... We need to use the principle of justice. The one who was captured earlier, the sooner he gets out.

We have lists of prisoners of war and civilian hostages taken by the Russians even before the full-scale invasion began - since 2014, we have Mariupol defenders who have been held captive for more than two years. Among them are even those who, after verification and confirmation by the International Committee of the Red Cross, were wounded in captivity, which is nonsense from the point of view of international humanitarian law," the commissioner said.

Also remind, on August 14, Lubinets reported that Russian Ombudsman Tetyana Moskalkova initiated a conversation about Russian prisoners from the Kursk region