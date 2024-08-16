Efforts of Russian Federation in Europe are currently aimed at preventing military support of Ukraine - Finnish special service

The Finnish Security Police (Supo) believe that currently, the main goal of the Russian Federation is to prevent European countries from supporting Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yle, the special researcher of the Finnish Security Police (Supo) Lotta Hakala told about this.

"Currently, Russia's main attention is focused on other regions of Europe, for example, on large EU countries. Russia has targeted, in particular, material support for Ukraine, such as the production, transportation, and storage of aid," Khakala said.

Thus, Russia's efforts are aimed, in particular, at preventing military support for Ukraine. In addition to causing specific damage, the goal is to influence the public's willingness to support Ukraine.

According to her, the Russian Federation is trying to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, as well as the impression that it is capable of doing anything and anywhere.

According to the Finnish Security Police, there are no signs of attempts to harm the material support of Ukraine in Finland. However, it is worth being prepared for subversive actions, as in other parts of Europe.

"It is quite likely that Russia's actions towards Finland will become more aggressive, as well as in other European countries," Hakala believes.

Khakala notes that what is new in Russia's actions is that it uses intermediaries for sabotage, such as criminals who are recruited for money, for example, through social networks.

"Russia is trying to hide its own involvement and preserve at least a formal opportunity to deny these actions," Khakala added.

However, the Security Police has no information about such recruitment in Finland.

