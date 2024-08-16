Enemy reduces intensity of artillery shelling in south - OSGT "Tavria"

Last day, 256 enemy Russian shellings were recorded in the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria". The enemy used a total of 1,270 rounds of ammunition.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman of the Tavria military operational group, stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"One gets the impression that the enemy is reducing the intensity of artillery shelling in the operational zone of the Tavria anti-aircraft missile defense system. This is if we take both the Kherson region and the Zaporizhia region into account. Yesterday, we recorded 256 Russian shelling of military positions, using a total of 1,270 munitions. Also more there were 20 separate shellings on 15 settlements, where two civilians were killed and at least three were wounded," said Lykhovii.

However, as the spokesman noted, during the last month, the Russians started shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders less. At the same time, the amount of ammunition used by the enemy also decreased.

"If yesterday there were 1,270 ammunition, then a month ago it was 2,000, and even more, it even reached 3,000. It is difficult to say what this is related to. I would not say that it is a hunger for ammunition among the Russians, especially since the shelling we do not see such a decrease in settlements, but perhaps this is a confirmation that they really prioritize other areas," the spokesman added.

He noted that in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Russian troops lack resources, in particular human resources, to carry out effective actions on the ground and infantry offensives. Also, the occupiers have not used armored vehicles here for a long time, and the intensity of artillery fire is decreasing.