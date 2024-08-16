Head of defense committee of Bundestag, Faber, called for increase in supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and transfer of Fuchs armored vehicles

The head of the bench of the Bundestag defense committee, Marcus Faber, called for an increase in the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and the start of the supply of Fuchs armored vehicles.

As Censor.NET informs, Faber wrote about this in his X (Twitter)

"So far we have delivered 5% of our Leopard 2s and 0% of our Fuchs. We can do more - especially since we have ordered 123 Leopard2s and are about to make a decision on the Fuchs. Our help is critical in fighting Putin's war of aggression." - he wrote.

Read more: Germany to hand over Ukraine large military aid package by end of 2024. LIST