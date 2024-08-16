ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10362 visitors online
News
1 988 4

Head of defense committee of Bundestag, Faber, called for increase in supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and transfer of Fuchs armored vehicles

Leopard 2А

The head of the bench of the Bundestag defense committee, Marcus Faber, called for an increase in the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and the start of the supply of Fuchs armored vehicles.

As Censor.NET informs, Faber wrote about this in his X (Twitter)

"So far we have delivered 5% of our Leopard 2s and 0% of our Fuchs. We can do more - especially since we have ordered 123 Leopard2s and are about to make a decision on the Fuchs. Our help is critical in fighting Putin's war of aggression." - he wrote.

Read more: Germany to hand over Ukraine large military aid package by end of 2024. LIST

Author: 

Germany (1415) tank (1074) Leopard (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 