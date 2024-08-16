The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region showed the military overstretch of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marсus Faber, wrote about this on his Twitter account.

"Moscow is currently overstretched militarily. Now we can lay the foundations for a lasting peace in Europe with military support for Ukraine," Faber wrote.

Earlier, he said that the operation in the Kursk region laid a good foundation for negotiations with Putin's successor.

