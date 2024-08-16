Ratification of Rome Statute will strengthen cooperation with ICC: We are already doing much of what it envisages - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to submit a draft law to the Parliament on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

According to Kostin, the ratification of the Rome Statute is not only a prerequisite for Ukraine's integration into the European Union, it is also a clear signal that Ukraine shares the principles of the international order based on laws and rules and is fully prepared to act in accordance with these principles.

"We are already doing a lot of what the Rome Statute provides for. Ukraine has created all the conditions for the ICC to carry out its effective and impartial investigations. Relevant amendments to the legislation have been adopted. Ukrainian prosecutors cooperate with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on a daily basis, provide all necessary materials and assist in collecting evidence. Ukraine has an ICC field office, the largest outside The Hague. Ratification of the Rome Statute will only strengthen this cooperation," the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

It is also noted that full accession to the ICC will provide Ukraine with additional opportunities to use the ICC's tools, in particular, to support victims of crimes committed during the Russian aggression.

It is emphasized that the Office of the Prosecutor General, for its part, is ready to continue to provide maximum assistance to the work of the International Criminal Court and is open to cooperation with international partners.

As a reminder, on Thursday, August 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.