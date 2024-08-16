Estonian Ministry of Defense: AFU successfully concealed preparations for operation in Kursk region. Russians have problems with their command

Lieutenant Colonel Matthias Puusepp, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Division, believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully conceal preparations for the operation in the Kursk region, which allowed them to achieve the effect of surprise.

According to Puusepp, the Russians have problems with the command in the Kursk region.

"For this reason, they were unable to respond effectively to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the actions taken were defensive in nature, meaning they set up defensive lines and moved units," he explained.

A representative of the Estonian Defense Forces said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to successfully conceal their plans, thus achieving the effect of surprise.

"According to Russian social media reports, the Russian Armed Forces are to launch a counteroffensive soon. However, so far there are no signs that the Russian Armed Forces have enough forces and areas to deploy such significant actions," the Estonian military emphasized.

Puusepp estimates the zone of control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at "more than 500 square kilometers of Kursk region," but adds that active operations are taking place over a larger area, and the Ukrainian offensive, albeit slower, continues.