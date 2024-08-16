Internet service providers and mobile operators can exempt up to 100% of employees - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Internet service providers and mobile operators will be able to exempt up to 100% of their employees - the government has adopted amendments to the resolution.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

"Providing Ukrainians with stable communication and the Internet during the war is our priority. To do this, we need people to power generators, replace batteries at stations, and quickly restore communication after regular Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. So we developed changes to the procedure for exempting employees of mobile operators and Internet providers together with our partners, and the Government supported them.

See the infographic for detailed requirements for companies. The most important thing is that all companies must have a critical infrastructure status and meet the requirements of the National Telecommunication Networks Operation Center.



We have already made decisions to stabilize the situation with mobile communications and the Internet. One of them was to update the requirements of the National Telecommunication Networks Operation Center. Reservation of employees of mobile operators and Internet providers is another necessary step to ensure that operators and providers can meet these requirements and that Ukrainians always stay connected.

We continue to work to ensure that power outages do not affect people's basic life needs," the statement said.